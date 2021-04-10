Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy

American actor Viola Davis recently sat down for an interview and got candid about Chadwick Boseman’s legacy as an actor.

The actor got candid about the legacy Boseman left behind during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and was quoted saying, "What I'll remember about his legacy is his integrity. There's not a lot of integrity out there. I think it takes a lot of courage to be authentic."

Davis believes Boseman was never interested in the idea of fame, even when he starred in Ma Rainey and admitted, “I just felt that he was not interested in being a movie star as much as he was concerned with being a really great artist.”

