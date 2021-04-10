Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Addison Rae addresses 'guilt' over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

American singer Addison Rae gets candid about her desire to fall more “in love” with herself than with a romantic interest.

The singer got candid with Entertainment Tonight and claimed, "Right now is my time to focus on me, and I've kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away.”

"And when you're in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I'm very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that."

"I think my entire life I've kind of always looked up to love. I'm a hopeless romantic, if you will. But I do know that maybe now's my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that's kind of what I've been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing."

"I do love a good relationship. I think they're always inspiring and fun. And of course, you know, my past relationship has even inspired some of my music."

