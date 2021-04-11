Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra drops jaws with BAFTA look

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Superstar Priyanka Chopra undoubtedly has looks to kill.

In her most recent snap on Instagram, the Quantico star dropped jaws with her fashion-forward look for British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

The stunner can be seen rocking her fit physique in a black dress.

The outfit put a playful spin as the elegant dress has a colourful statement embellishment on it. 

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the star as they showered her with praises. 

"Beautiful!" one user commented.

"STUNNING," another wrote. 


