Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat expecting their first child

Pakistani celebrity couple Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan, who tied the knot last year in March, are expecting their first child.



This was revealed by Sadia’s friend and actress Saboor Aly in an Instagram post.

Saboor took to photo-video sharing platform and posted stunning photos with best friend Sadia and revealed, “Can’t wait to meet the mini you and share the most precious bond of love!!”

She further said, “I am going to be the favourite khala! @sadiaghaffar”.

Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 1 with emotional and romantic social media posts for each other.

The Gul-e-Rana actress turned to Instagram and shared the loved-up photo from her wedding and wrote, “It is often said ‘marry your best friend’ One looks at us and can tell exactly why that’s true! Happy ONE! #ALHAMDULLILAH.”