Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat expecting their first child

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat expecting their first child

Pakistani celebrity couple Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan, who tied the knot last year in March, are expecting their first child.

This was revealed by Sadia’s friend and actress Saboor Aly in an Instagram post.

Saboor took to photo-video sharing platform and posted stunning photos with best friend Sadia and revealed, “Can’t wait to meet the mini you and share the most precious bond of love!!”

She further said, “I am going to be the favourite khala! @sadiaghaffar”.

Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 1 with emotional and romantic social media posts for each other.

The Gul-e-Rana actress turned to Instagram and shared the loved-up photo from her wedding and wrote, “It is often said ‘marry your best friend’ One looks at us and can tell exactly why that’s true! Happy ONE! #ALHAMDULLILAH.”

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone steps down as MAMI chairperson

Deepika Padukone steps down as MAMI chairperson
Aiman Khan drops jaws in latest snaps

Aiman Khan drops jaws in latest snaps
Samina Ahmed to make Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel?

Samina Ahmed to make Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel?
‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit reaches 17 million followers on Instagram

‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit reaches 17 million followers on Instagram
Bushra Ansari’s sister Sumbul Shahid battling coronavirus

Bushra Ansari’s sister Sumbul Shahid battling coronavirus
Ayeza Khan thanks husband Danish Taimoor for supporting her dreams

Ayeza Khan thanks husband Danish Taimoor for supporting her dreams
Katrina Kaif posts latest photos from quarantine

Katrina Kaif posts latest photos from quarantine
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 46 years of film ‘Chupke Chupke’

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 46 years of film ‘Chupke Chupke’
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’
Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge

Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge
Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

Latest

view all