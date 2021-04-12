Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Deepika Padukone steps down as MAMI chairperson

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has stepped down as chairperson of Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI).

The Padmaavat actress had replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao as the MAMI chairperson in 2019.

Deepika took to Instagram and announced her departure from MAMI.

She wrote in her note, "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.”

"I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires,” Deepika said.

"I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime," she said before signing off.

