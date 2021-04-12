Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Expert weighs in on Demi Lovato's addiction, trauma experience

Monday Apr 12, 2021

A leading trauma expert well known for his skill has decided to weigh in on the addiction struggles and trauma Demi Lovato detailed in her docuseries Dancing With the Devil.

During a chat with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Chief Medical Officer and trauma expert Dr. Eugene Lipov shed light on Demi’s struggles and speculated that her PTSD might have been caused by the creative media environment.

While discussing the best preventative course of action, Dr. Lipov claimed, “Taking time off to recharge, and spending time in nature. Meditate; that is the only thing that can regrow the brain. PTSD/PTSI has been shown to shrink the brain. Yoga activates the vagal nerve that reverses the effects of fight or flight over activation that is PTSI (post-traumatic stress injury). Using a trauma-informed therapist helps as well.”

He also left Demi with a plethora of advice during the interview and was quoted saying, “Realize that the PTSI is a real condition, consider a brain scan to confirm the diagnosis, and embracing the trauma may help her process it. We at Stella have treated a significant number of women who are sexual attack survivors with marked improvements in their lives.”

We would be honored to treat her PTSI. I truly believe the combination of prior recommendations such as yoga and meditation with possible Stellate Ganglion Block followed by psychological treatments may have a marked impact in the very near-term.”

