Prince Harry to 'miss' Meghan dearly while paying last respects to Prince Philip

Prince Harry will 'miss Meghan and son Archie while he’s in the UK' for Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Monday to pay his last respects to grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday.



The Duke of Sussex, who has travelled alone, will miss his family dearly while he is in the UK.

According to an insider, Harry will “miss Meghan and son Archie while he’s in the UK for the week. It’s the first time they’ve been apart for over a year but they’ll FaceTime every day.”

A source previously said that the former royal was “looking to return home” to the UK after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death despite his rift with the family.

“The queen would like Prince Harry to be there,” the insider explained. “Harry had a close relationship with his grandfather. He loved his grandfather dearly,” the source added, before noting that “Meghan is not going back due to the pregnancy.”

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth is in mourning since her husband's sad demise. "Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” the source said shortly after Philip's passing. “Even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock.”