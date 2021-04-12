Prince Philip's funeral to be keenly watched for signs of strain between Harry and William

Prince Philip´s death triggered eight days of national mourning, which ends with his funeral at St George´s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Well-rehearsed plans for his funeral -- codenamed "Operation Forth Bridge" -- have had to be hastily revised because of coronavirus restrictions.

Public elements of the ceremony have been eliminated to avoid crowds gathering, while the congregation at the chapel is limited to just 30.

That sparked huge speculation about whether the duke´s grandson Prince Harry will attend, after he and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties last year.

Buckingham Palace on Saturday confirmed Harry´s attendance but said Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with the couple´s second child, would not travel on medical advice.

The couple, who now live in the United States, have launched a series of broadsides against the royal family, including charges of racism and not looking after Meghan´s mental health.

The service, which will be televised, will be keenly watched for signs of strain -- or reconciliation -- between Harry, 36, and his brother, William, 38, after a reported rift.

The brothers had been expected to meet in July for the first time since Harry moved to the US at the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The Sun on Sunday newspaper said the pair would walk behind their grandfather´s coffin in a funeral procession in the castle grounds, as they did as young boys at their mother´s 1997 funeral.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper said Harry rushed to find a flight as soon as he heard of his grandfather´s death and was expected to return to the UK as soon as Sunday...AFP