Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip

Prince Harry has issued a statement through his Archwell foundation about his late grandfather Prince Philip.

Calling him “a man of service, honour and great humour”, the Duke of Sussex was full of compliments.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Harry also shed some light on Philip's relationship with the Queen.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

He signed off the touching note with a Latin term 'Per Mare, Per Terram', meaning By Sea, By Land, which is also a motto of the Royal Marines.