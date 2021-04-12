Can't connect right now! retry
Sarah Ferguson may not attend Prince Philip's funeral for this reason

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Prince Philip’s funeral has been greatly scaled down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the current UK government’s Covid-19 guidelines, only 30 attendants are allowed to be present in a funeral.

While it is unclear who those 30 members will be, an insider close to the royal family said that Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will not be present.

This is because the Duke of Edinburgh “didn’t want anything to do with her”.

The source told the MailOnline: "It's not decided for certain.

"But I'd be surprised if she did because numbers are going to be limited.

"Philip also blamed Fergie for a lot.

"He didn't hate her, but he didn't want to have anything to do with her.

"He couldn't understand why her and Andrew were still living together."

