Sarah Ferguson may not attend Prince Philip's funeral for this reason

Prince Philip’s funeral has been greatly scaled down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the current UK government’s Covid-19 guidelines, only 30 attendants are allowed to be present in a funeral.

While it is unclear who those 30 members will be, an insider close to the royal family said that Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will not be present.

This is because the Duke of Edinburgh “didn’t want anything to do with her”.

The source told the MailOnline: "It's not decided for certain.

"But I'd be surprised if she did because numbers are going to be limited.

"Philip also blamed Fergie for a lot.

"He didn't hate her, but he didn't want to have anything to do with her.

"He couldn't understand why her and Andrew were still living together."