Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's sneakers likely to fetch more than $1 million

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

A pair of Kanye West´s first Nike Yeezy sneakers, which he debuted on stage at the Grammys, are to be sold, with Sotheby´s predicting the shoes could fetch in excess of $1 million.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers are part of a private sale -- which means neither the final price nor the buyer will be released unless the individual comes forward.

The sneaker range were the first to be launched by West´s Yeezy brand, and caused a fashion furore when he wore them during a 2008 Grammys performance.

Previously, Nike had only worked with athletes and West´s shoe was a significant break for the US brand.

The Air Yeezy 1 launched in a limited series in 2009, followed by the Air Yeezy 2 in 2012.

The following year, West ended his partnership with Nike -- deeming his share of the revenue insufficient -- going on to work with Adidas in 2014.

That partnership was a huge commercial success, generating almost $1.7 billion in revenue in 2020, according to an internal UBS bank note cited by Bloomberg.

Although not the sole designer of the shoe, West heavily influenced the look.

The sneakers, which are being sold by shoe collector Ryan Chang, will be on display in Hong Kong from April 16.

In August last year a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 were sold for $615,000 by Christie´s....AFP

More From Entertainment:

Australian comedian faces backlash for ridiculing Prince Philip

Australian comedian faces backlash for ridiculing Prince Philip

Sarah Ferguson may not attend Prince Philip's funeral for this reason

Sarah Ferguson may not attend Prince Philip's funeral for this reason
Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule

Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule
Why didn't Eminem react to DMX's death?

Why didn't Eminem react to DMX's death?

How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo

How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo
Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days

Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days
BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’

BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’
Prince Philip’s anger over Harry, Meghan Markle interview unearthed

Prince Philip’s anger over Harry, Meghan Markle interview unearthed
Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry

Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry
Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots

Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots
Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip

Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip
Mayim Bialik spills her thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Mayim Bialik spills her thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Latest

view all