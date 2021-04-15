Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 15 2021
Demi Lovato touches on her new found freedom after docu-series release

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Demi Lovato touches on her new found freedom after docu-series release

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato recently sat down and addressed her decision to open up about the struggles of having to hide her past.

The singer addressed her new found freedom during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted how being released from her secrets has helped her feel more in control.

She was even quoted saying, "And now that I'm owning who I am, I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt and that's because I’m being honest.”

“Secrets keep you sick, I've heard that a million times and I fully believe it. Now there's nothing, there's no secrets for the world to find out. Like I just put it out there and I'm like, 'Hey this is me’.”

