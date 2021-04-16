Julia Michaels set to release debut studio album on April 30

American singer Julia Michaels is all set to finally release her debut studio album on April 30.



It was on April 14 when the 27-year-old singer announced the title of her album, Not in Chronological Order and that she would release it on April 30, 2021.

The album features ten songs, including "Lie Like This" as the lead single which she released on October 1, 2020. Another track from the album "All Your Exes" was released on March 26, 2021.

“My first album,” Julia told her fans on social media. “I can’t believe I’m even saying that. But here we are. And here it is. I made this album all throughout last year with a handful of people that understood where I was and where I was going with this album.”

Julia Michaels thanked everyone who cooperated with her. “Thank you to everyone involved and thank you to everyone that hears it for taking a chance on it,” she noted. “I hope it resonates with some part of you and that you don’t hate it too much lol.”

Songs written by Julia Michaels for pop icons like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ended up on the world's music charts. In 2017, she released her debut single, “Issues,” and bagged two Grammy nominations. Buoyed up by the success of her releases, she kept on releasing singles and a number of EPs, including 2019’s Inner Monologue Parts 1 and 2.



Julia Michaels also toured with Shawn Mendes, Pink, Maroon 5 and Keith Urban, among others.

The year 2020 witnessed her highlight when she and her real-life boyfriend, JP Saxe, scored a Song of the Year Grammy nomination for the hit duet “If the World Was Ending,” which the two co-wrote and sang.