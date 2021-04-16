Millie Bobby Brown has a problem while filming Stranger Things

English child star Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame mainly thanks to her character Eleven in Stranger Things and she loves playing it. However, the demand of the character has created a sort of nuisance to her.



Giving life to her character and making it the beloved and powerful as it is now with her convincing acting, Millie Bobby Brown has been offered work in other big banner films. She is already part of some great films, including Godzilla vs Kong.

In a note that the 17-year-old actress posted on social media, she told her fans that shooting for the Stranger Things season 5 is currently underway in Georgia, Atlanta.

“I’m filming Stranger Things, we’re in the middle of filming right now, and right now, I’m in Georgia," said the actress. However, she did not reveal anything about the new episodes.

Millie Bobby Brown also shed light on the impact her character had on her life. “Now I really like high-waisted jeans, cropped tops, a cool jacket and Air Force 1,” she said. The actress revealed that there is one aspect of her appearance that she cannot change owing to her Eleven persona and that is her fingernails.

“It is so depressing. Because I love doing my nails; it’s one of my favorite things to do," she stressed. "Personally, I feel like it’s my time to find cool stuff and join the beauty trends. But yeah, while filming, I can’t have nails at all. Most of my characters don’t.”

The date of the premiere for the new instalment has not been announced as yet. However, it will arrive this year on Netflix.