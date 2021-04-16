Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown has a problem while filming Stranger Things

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

English child star Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame mainly thanks to her character Eleven in Stranger Things and she loves playing it. However, the demand of the character has created a sort of nuisance to her.

Giving life to her character and making it the beloved and powerful as it is now with her convincing acting, Millie Bobby Brown has been offered work in other big banner films. She is already part of some great films, including Godzilla vs Kong.

In a note that the 17-year-old actress posted on social media, she told her fans that shooting for the Stranger Things season 5 is currently underway in Georgia, Atlanta.

“I’m filming Stranger Things, we’re in the middle of filming right now, and right now, I’m in Georgia," said the actress. However, she did not reveal anything about the new episodes.

Millie Bobby Brown also shed light on the impact her character had on her life. “Now I really like high-waisted jeans, cropped tops, a cool jacket and Air Force 1,” she said. The actress revealed that there is one aspect of her appearance that she cannot change owing to her Eleven persona and that is her fingernails.

“It is so depressing. Because I love doing my nails; it’s one of my favorite things to do," she stressed. "Personally, I feel like it’s my time to find cool stuff and join the beauty trends. But yeah, while filming, I can’t have nails at all. Most of my characters don’t.”

The date of the premiere for the new instalment has not been announced as yet. However, it will arrive this year on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's feelings for Prince Harry after Megxit revealed

Prince Philip's feelings for Prince Harry after Megxit revealed

Kris Jenner to make amends with Caitlyn Jenner?

Kris Jenner to make amends with Caitlyn Jenner?
Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez breakup drama

Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez breakup drama

Prince Philip had spark in his eye right until death, says palace insider

Prince Philip had spark in his eye right until death, says palace insider

How navy will honour Prince Philip on his funeral

How navy will honour Prince Philip on his funeral
Jenna Marbles to tie the knot with Julien Solomita

Jenna Marbles to tie the knot with Julien Solomita

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez stayed together for kids despite obvious differences

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez stayed together for kids despite obvious differences

Queen Elizabeth's grave warning: Harry, William to walk separately behind Philip's coffin

Queen Elizabeth's grave warning: Harry, William to walk separately behind Philip's coffin
Queen was at crossroads while finalising Prince Philip's funeral guest list

Queen was at crossroads while finalising Prince Philip's funeral guest list
Why Jennifer Lopez decided to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez?

Why Jennifer Lopez decided to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted getting cozy at London pub

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted getting cozy at London pub
Brad Pitt reunites with Sandra Bullock in new romantic action-comedy 'Lost City of D'

Brad Pitt reunites with Sandra Bullock in new romantic action-comedy 'Lost City of D'

Latest

view all