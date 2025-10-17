Emilia Clarke names film that ‘speaks to the world we live in'

Emilia Clarke discusses Netflix ‘The Twits'

Emilia Clarke just declared that the Netflix adaptation of The Twits is a film that “speaks to the world we live in.”

The 38-year-old actress voices narrator Pippa in the adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic and it is a story about a couple known for their cruel pranks that they play on one another and for their mean behavior.

Director Phil Johnston said the film, which is the first screen adaptation of The Twits, that the film is a “social satire” and “big dumb comedy about the world as I see it now.”

Clarke told the PA news agency: “It was something we (her and Johnston) talked about a lot, and still remains one of the bigger reasons why I love this movie and Phil so very much.”

“He’s playing with ideas that we can all relate to as it speaks to the world we live in, but he’s getting us to suspend our disbelief long enough to feel the absurdity without being completely at a loss for the state of the world we’re living in. As Roald Dahl did, it’s a warning more than a giving up,” the Game of Thrones star further said.

The film also follows two brave children and a family of magical Muggle-Wumps as they try to save their city from The Twits as the foul couple rise to power.

Clarke’s character is a bed bug who lives in Mr. Twit’s beard and is the film’s narrator, telling the story of The Twits to her son Jeremy.

The Me Before You talent spoke of her voice acting and said, “Well she went through a few iterations before we landed on the Pippa you see in the movie. She began as a very acerbic, blood-drinking ab-fab like woman with an incredibly dry wit but after a few go-rounds we realized we needed her to be the voice of calm reasoning yet still playful with her son, so a few of her drier remarks still made it in.”

“You can tell her opinion of the Twits but you can also tell she doesn’t want to scare her son too much… it was so much fun getting to play,” Emilia Clarke concluded.

Roald Dahl, a popular author, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74, published The Twits in 1980 and is known for creating characters including the BFG and Matilda.