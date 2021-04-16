Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's brother James shares adorable photos on his 34th birthday

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton, who turned 34,  shared a sweet photo on his birthday Thursday (April 15).

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother celebrated his birthday in style as he posed with his dog Ella and a new lamb, Captain, inside his land rover.

In his Instagram post, James also paid tribute to Ella for helping him throughout his battles with clinical depression and with the start of his relationship to fiancée Alizée Thevenet.

He wrote a lengthy note to mark his auspicious day: "Today is my Birthday & I'm celebrating with my wonderful fiancee Alizee, and of course all the dogs and a new member of the pack. I always reflect on my Birthday and I'm truly so thankful to Ella for bringing me so much happiness into my life."

Paying tribute to Ella, Kate's brother penned: "She was the one who introduced me to Alizee, she supported me during my experience with clinical depression, she has kept me young & active and is the driving force behind my motivation to launch @ella.co."

James Middleton's comments section was flooded with many congratulatory messages, with Ben Fogle writing: "Happy birthday James."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's feelings for Prince Harry after Megxit revealed

Prince Philip's feelings for Prince Harry after Megxit revealed

Kris Jenner to make amends with Caitlyn Jenner?

Kris Jenner to make amends with Caitlyn Jenner?
Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez breakup drama

Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez breakup drama

Prince Philip had spark in his eye right until death, says palace insider

Prince Philip had spark in his eye right until death, says palace insider

How navy will honour Prince Philip on his funeral

How navy will honour Prince Philip on his funeral
Jenna Marbles to tie the knot with Julien Solomita

Jenna Marbles to tie the knot with Julien Solomita

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez stayed together for kids despite obvious differences

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez stayed together for kids despite obvious differences

Queen Elizabeth's grave warning: Harry, William to walk separately behind Philip's coffin

Queen Elizabeth's grave warning: Harry, William to walk separately behind Philip's coffin
Queen was at crossroads while finalising Prince Philip's funeral guest list

Queen was at crossroads while finalising Prince Philip's funeral guest list
Why Jennifer Lopez decided to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez?

Why Jennifer Lopez decided to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted getting cozy at London pub

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted getting cozy at London pub
Brad Pitt reunites with Sandra Bullock in new romantic action-comedy 'Lost City of D'

Brad Pitt reunites with Sandra Bullock in new romantic action-comedy 'Lost City of D'

Latest

view all