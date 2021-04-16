Kate Middleton's brother James shares adorable photos on his 34th birthday

Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton, who turned 34, shared a sweet photo on his birthday Thursday (April 15).



The Duchess of Cambridge's brother celebrated his birthday in style as he posed with his dog Ella and a new lamb, Captain, inside his land rover.

In his Instagram post, James also paid tribute to Ella for helping him throughout his battles with clinical depression and with the start of his relationship to fiancée Alizée Thevenet.

He wrote a lengthy note to mark his auspicious day: "Today is my Birthday & I'm celebrating with my wonderful fiancee Alizee, and of course all the dogs and a new member of the pack. I always reflect on my Birthday and I'm truly so thankful to Ella for bringing me so much happiness into my life."

Paying tribute to Ella, Kate's brother penned: "She was the one who introduced me to Alizee, she supported me during my experience with clinical depression, she has kept me young & active and is the driving force behind my motivation to launch @ella.co."



James Middleton's comments section was flooded with many congratulatory messages, with Ben Fogle writing: "Happy birthday James."