Meghan Markle to access private live streaming of Prince Philip's funeral?

Royals who will not be able to attend the funeral in person will be given private details to honour Prince Philip

Meghan Markle will be able to pay her last respects to Prince Philip by attending a private live stream of his funeral on Saturday.



As per palace rules, all the royals who will not be able to attend the funeral in person will be given private details to honour the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Sun reported that mourners who cannot attend because of the 30-guest Covid limit on funerals will be handed log-in details for this stream.

The footage of the stream will be same as BBC, however sans the live commentary.

The Duchess of Sussex could not make it to the UK owing to health complications during her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Harry who is quarantining after arriving back home, has been ordered to walk separately from Prince William behind Philip's coffin on Queen Elizabeth's orders.

Her Majesty is said to have insisted that nothing "detract from what the day is about, commemorating the extraordinary life of her husband."