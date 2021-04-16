Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Meghan Markle to access private live streaming of Prince Philip's funeral?

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Royals who will not be able to attend the funeral in person will be given private details to honour Prince Philip

Meghan Markle will be able to pay her last respects to Prince Philip by attending a private live stream of his funeral on Saturday. 

As per palace rules, all the royals who will not be able to attend the funeral in person will be given private details to honour the Duke of Edinburgh. 

The Sun reported that mourners who cannot attend because of the 30-guest Covid limit on funerals will be handed log-in details for this stream.

The footage of the stream will be same as BBC, however sans the live commentary. 

The Duchess of Sussex could not make it to the UK owing to health complications during her pregnancy. 

Meanwhile, Harry who is quarantining after arriving back home, has been ordered to walk separately from Prince William behind Philip's coffin on Queen Elizabeth's orders. 

Her Majesty is said to have insisted that nothing "detract from what the day is about, commemorating the extraordinary life of her husband."

Prince Philip's feelings for Prince Harry after Megxit revealed

Kris Jenner to make amends with Caitlyn Jenner?
Madison LeCroy reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez breakup drama

Prince Philip had spark in his eye right until death, says palace insider

How navy will honour Prince Philip on his funeral
Jenna Marbles to tie the knot with Julien Solomita

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez stayed together for kids despite obvious differences

Queen Elizabeth's grave warning: Harry, William to walk separately behind Philip's coffin
Queen was at crossroads while finalising Prince Philip's funeral guest list
Why Jennifer Lopez decided to call it quits with Alex Rodriguez?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spotted getting cozy at London pub
Brad Pitt reunites with Sandra Bullock in new romantic action-comedy 'Lost City of D'

