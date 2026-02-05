Katie Price stands by new husband despite explosive claims from his exes

Lee Andrews has Katie Price's full support amid revelations about his fortune and accusations from his exes.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced that she was engaged on Friday, just days after her breakup from reality star JJ Slater, 32.

The wedding took place just days after getting engaged, with sources saying even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

On Thursday, his ex-fiancée, Alana Percival, to whom he proposed just four months ago, took to Instagram to share a slew of claims about Lee, including a warning to Katie and allegations that he is a 'vile, sick liar and thief'.

It was also reported that Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail over monetary charges just weeks before he met the star, a source told The Sun.

Now it appears mother-of-five Katie is sticking by her man's side, as she shared a defiant message on Instagram on Wednesday.

She reposted a quite to her 2.7million followers which read: 'I promise, if you saw the way he treats me in private, you'd understand why I'm wildly addicted to him.'

In another story, she reposted: 'Sorry to anyone who thought they were next, he's not going anywhere that's my husband byeee.'

But despite his claims to be a multimillionaire businessman with links to Elon Musk, Lee's façade has crumbled since the big day, with him being accused of using AI, working as an escort and having a colourful history with women.