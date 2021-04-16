Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin spotted with bruised lip

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin was spotted with a strange bruise around her lip when out and about in Miami.

The 19-year-old was seen with Scott and had visible swelling and discolouration on the outline of her upper lip.

While it is unclear what caused the bruising, it is speculated that she got lip fillers as her mother Lisa Rinna has had a run with lip fillers in the past.

The procedure has become very common for celebrities.

While she never revealed the about getting cosmetic procedures in the past, she once underwent a breast reduction for medical reasons.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was first royal couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was first royal couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler opens up about shooting in Georgia

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler opens up about shooting in Georgia

Prince Philip's ultimate wish for funeral procession revealed

Prince Philip's ultimate wish for funeral procession revealed

Britney Spears addresses concerns about her mental wellbeing

Britney Spears addresses concerns about her mental wellbeing
‘The Crown’ star Tobias Menzies on how he tackled Philip’s racist past on the show

‘The Crown’ star Tobias Menzies on how he tackled Philip’s racist past on the show
Prince Harry to end quarantine by meeting Queen privately ahead of Philip's funeral

Prince Harry to end quarantine by meeting Queen privately ahead of Philip's funeral
‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s epic love story won’t have a happy ending’

‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s epic love story won’t have a happy ending’

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘putting aside differences’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘putting aside differences’ for Queen Elizabeth

Who will be Queen Elizabeth's companion on her way to Prince Philip's funeral?

Who will be Queen Elizabeth's companion on her way to Prince Philip's funeral?

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian
Jeffree Star says he is in ‘excruciating pain’ as he updates fans after car accident

Jeffree Star says he is in ‘excruciating pain’ as he updates fans after car accident

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘fully intend’ to get married soon

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘fully intend’ to get married soon

Latest

view all