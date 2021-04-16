Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin spotted with bruised lip

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin was spotted with a strange bruise around her lip when out and about in Miami.

The 19-year-old was seen with Scott and had visible swelling and discolouration on the outline of her upper lip.

While it is unclear what caused the bruising, it is speculated that she got lip fillers as her mother Lisa Rinna has had a run with lip fillers in the past.

The procedure has become very common for celebrities.

While she never revealed the about getting cosmetic procedures in the past, she once underwent a breast reduction for medical reasons.

