Video: Anushka Sharma shares some special, priceless moments from 2020

Anushka Sharma shares some special, priceless moments from 2020

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a throwback video showing some priceless and special moments with husband Virat Kohli from last year.



The Sultan star took to Instagram and posted the video wherein she and Virat Kohli can be seen playing with dogs.

Anushka’s video from 2020 came after Virat recently announced the establishment of two animal shelters in Mumbai, via his Virat Kohli Foundation.

She posted the video with caption “Some special, priceless moments from last year” followed by heart emojis.

Anushka's dog, Dude, can also be seen with the celebrity couple.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.