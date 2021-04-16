Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Video: Anushka Sharma shares some special, priceless moments from 2020

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Anushka Sharma shares some special, priceless moments from 2020

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a throwback video showing some priceless and special moments with husband Virat Kohli from last year.

The Sultan star took to Instagram and posted the video wherein she and Virat Kohli can be seen playing with dogs.

Anushka’s video from 2020 came after Virat recently announced the establishment of two animal shelters in Mumbai, via his Virat Kohli Foundation.

She posted the video with caption “Some special, priceless moments from last year” followed by heart emojis.

Anushka's dog, Dude, can also be seen with the celebrity couple.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Showbiz:

Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines himself

Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines himself
Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for prayers and love

Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for prayers and love

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian
Atif Aslam's new Kalaam 'Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat' winning hearts: More than 1000K views in a day

Atif Aslam's new Kalaam 'Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat' winning hearts: More than 1000K views in a day
Govinda returns to work after testing coronavirus negative

Govinda returns to work after testing coronavirus negative
Mansha Pasha thanks team for support on her nikkah

Mansha Pasha thanks team for support on her nikkah
Aiman Khan shares adorable snaps of hubby Muneeb Butt's birthday

Aiman Khan shares adorable snaps of hubby Muneeb Butt's birthday
Vicky Kaushal recovers from Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal recovers from Covid-19
Esra Bilgic looks stunning in latest photo with ‘Ramo’ co-star Murat Yıldırım

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in latest photo with ‘Ramo’ co-star Murat Yıldırım
Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite picture with Ahad Raza Mir

Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite picture with Ahad Raza Mir
Kareena Kapoor shares her typical weekend with Saif Ali Khan, sons

Kareena Kapoor shares her typical weekend with Saif Ali Khan, sons
'Extra excited' Iqra Aziz urges fans to watch latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

'Extra excited' Iqra Aziz urges fans to watch latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

Latest

view all