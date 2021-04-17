Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was first royal couple to celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In 2017, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke became the first couple in the Royal Family to celebrate their Platinum Wedding anniversary.

The Queen and Duke’s enduring marriage has seen them support each other through many years of Royal duties and raising a family together.

The engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth was announced in July 1947 and the marriage took place in Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

