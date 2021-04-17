Photos: Royal fans break stay at home rules for Prince Philip's funeral

With Prince Philip’s funeral procession at its height, it appears royal fans have decided to break stay at home rules for their beloved Prince Philip’s funeral.



TV channels showcasing the procession on live television broadcasted the historic news outside castle walls and it appears the turn out is massive.



Even one of Prince Philip’s old pals Professor Chris Imafidon from Essex believes a stay at home order for the prince consort’s funeral was “a disgrace.”

He told Express, "I think it's a disgrace, there should be more people here, especially when there are plans for people to return to football stadiums.”

"It's such a mediocre service for a great man, his contribution to helping working-class people generally has been enormous. He has done so much for this country, there should be a big public celebration of his life. People have been asked not to come, so I think it will be a quiet atmosphere, I just feel so sad."