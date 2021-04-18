Can't connect right now! retry
Felix Silla, of 'The Addams Family' fame, passes away at 84

Felix Silla known best for his role as Cousin Itt on The Addams Family, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer 

Hollywood actor Felix Silla breathed his last on Saturday. He was 84.

The Italian-American actor, known best for his role as Cousin Itt on The Addams Family, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, as announced by his Buck Rogers in the 25th Century costar Gil Gerard.

Gerard wrote on his Twitter: "Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer.”

"I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels,” he added.

He was also known for his role as Twiki the robot sidekick in Buck Rogers, as well as Ewok in the 1983 Stars Wars: Epsode VI — Return of the Jedi.

