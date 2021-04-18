Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s pals weigh in on her feelings for Prince Philip’s death

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Meghan Markle’s true feelings over Prince Philip’s passing have just been brought forward by pals.

The truth regarding it all was brought forward by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

During his interview with ABC the London-based journalist was quoted saying, “We know that she’s supporting Harry in this very difficult week for him, but she’ll also be sad because this is also the loss of a family member for her.”

“She grew very close to the Queen and Prince Philip over the recent years. It was probably her strongest relationship within the family and those relations then get smaller this week. It’ll be a sad day for her.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral
Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne

Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne
Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David

Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David
Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday

Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday
Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'

Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'
Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'
Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’

Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’
Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report
The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare

The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare
Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana

Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana
Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Latest

view all