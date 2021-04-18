Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Mark Wahlberg on Sunday said his mother Alma Wahlberg has died.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a picture of his mother and wrote, "My angel. Rest in peace."

Alma was the mother of Mark Whalberg, Donnie and seven other children.

Donnie also took to social media to pay tribute to his mom, writing "I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman." He continued, "She was the epitome of the word grace."





