entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry, who sat opposite one another during their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, were seen talking to each other after the service which looked like a step towards reconciliation.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex - during their brief chat - both reportedly agreed that the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral was what he wanted, a media outlet citing lip readers claimed.

Kate's husband took off his face mask and said: "Yes it was great, wasn’t it?" 

Meghan's sweetheart, according to lip readers, seemed to reply: "It was as he wanted."

William and Harry walked together to dismiss rumours they're not on speaking terms. The two brothers also briefly spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury after leaving St George's Chapel. 

When the Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex began to walk together it was entirely natural with no sign of stress or discord in their companionship. There was no forced show and no sign of avoiding each other.

