Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen, Prince Charles urge Prince William and Prince Harry to end feud

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Senior members of the British royal family are urging Prince William and Prince Harry to fix their broken relationship. 

As per a report by The Mirror, senior royals are pushing the two feuding brothers to “seize the opportunity” and head towards a resolution for their rift.

A source from the palace told the portal: “It is certainly the wish of the Queen and the Prince of Wales that the brothers seize the opportunity of their brief reunion.”

“Despite some very obvious tension still remaining, the feeling very much is if they do not seek a resolution it could further drive a wedge between them and at heart do more damage to the monarchy,” added the source.

The news comes after the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex had a brief reunion after their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

Royal sources have clarified that their conversation happened “organically” and was “not a deliberate act.”

More From Entertainment:

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral
Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth

Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth
Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'
Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory
Kanye West 'annoyed' about reports saying Kim Kardashian divorced him

Kanye West 'annoyed' about reports saying Kim Kardashian divorced him
Prince Charles to become ‘quasi-king’ as he becomes the family’s patriarch

Prince Charles to become ‘quasi-king’ as he becomes the family’s patriarch
Prince William and Prince Harry’s private conversation unveiled

Prince William and Prince Harry’s private conversation unveiled

Latest

view all