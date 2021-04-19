Queen, Prince Charles urge Prince William and Prince Harry to end feud

Senior members of the British royal family are urging Prince William and Prince Harry to fix their broken relationship.



As per a report by The Mirror, senior royals are pushing the two feuding brothers to “seize the opportunity” and head towards a resolution for their rift.

A source from the palace told the portal: “It is certainly the wish of the Queen and the Prince of Wales that the brothers seize the opportunity of their brief reunion.”

“Despite some very obvious tension still remaining, the feeling very much is if they do not seek a resolution it could further drive a wedge between them and at heart do more damage to the monarchy,” added the source.

The news comes after the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex had a brief reunion after their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

Royal sources have clarified that their conversation happened “organically” and was “not a deliberate act.”