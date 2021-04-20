Kim Kardashian titled ‘most eligible billionaire bachelorette’ after divorce

Kim Kardashian may have called it quits with Kanye West but the end of her marriage is signaling the start of quite a few opportunities knocking at her doorstep.



A source spoke to Page Six about the fashion mogul becoming the “most eligible billionaire bachelorette” after she divorced the rapper.

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs,” said the insider.

“People are also trying to reach out to her via DM,” they added.

It was also revealed that despite the influx of admirers, the KKW Beauty CEO is “not looking for anyone right now.”

“She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind,” the source said.

“The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking. Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids,” the grapevine shared.