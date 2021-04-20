Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Days after Saturday Night Live (SNL)broke  down the meaning of NFTs to a parody of Eminem's "Without Me.", the Detroit rapper reacted to the skit on Twitter.

But Em seemed to have nothing much to say as he retweeted the SNL skit with an emoji wondering what exactly is an NFT.  

The skit sought to explain the concept of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, and crypto art last month.

In the skit, hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon played US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. 

