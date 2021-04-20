Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Days after Saturday Night Live (SNL)broke down the meaning of NFTs to a parody of Eminem's "Without Me.", the Detroit rapper reacted to the skit on Twitter.

But Em seemed to have nothing much to say as he retweeted the SNL skit with an emoji wondering what exactly is an NFT.

The skit sought to explain the concept of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, and crypto art last month.



In the skit, hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon played US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.