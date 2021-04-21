Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has 'no regrets' leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Prince Harry has no regrets leaving the royal family but thinks he could have handled the situation better

Prince Harry's thoughts about his royal exit were recently unearthed by insiders close to him.

The Duke of Sussex has no regrets leaving the royal family but thinks he could have handled the situation better. 

The 36-year-old “does not regret” his decision, “but he wishes he’d handled his departure in a more sensitive manner and admits he could’ve done things differently.”

After Harry returned to the UK to attend grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, he reunited with older brother William, with whom he had a fallout. 

“Prince Harry and Prince William have spoken this week,” a separate source revealed. “They’ve gone from being torn by war to uniting in grief and are talking through their issues.”

As for the rest of his family members, the insider explained that Harry and his father, Prince Charles, “are trying to rebuild their relationship.”

“They’ve spoken and reminisced about their fondest moments of Prince Philip,” the source added. “He really did make them laugh.”

More From Entertainment:

'Prince Harry chose to prioritise his wife, son and unborn daughter'

'Prince Harry chose to prioritise his wife, son and unborn daughter'
Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

'The Witcher' season 2 release date: Henry Cavill starrer show to arrive in Q4 2021

'The Witcher' season 2 release date: Henry Cavill starrer show to arrive in Q4 2021
Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after Prince Philip’s death
Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’
Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment

Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment
Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen
Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims against royals could end British monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims against royals could end British monarchy
Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

Latest

view all