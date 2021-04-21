Prince Harry has 'no regrets' leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has no regrets leaving the royal family but thinks he could have handled the situation better

Prince Harry's thoughts about his royal exit were recently unearthed by insiders close to him.



The Duke of Sussex has no regrets leaving the royal family but thinks he could have handled the situation better.

The 36-year-old “does not regret” his decision, “but he wishes he’d handled his departure in a more sensitive manner and admits he could’ve done things differently.”

After Harry returned to the UK to attend grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, he reunited with older brother William, with whom he had a fallout.

“Prince Harry and Prince William have spoken this week,” a separate source revealed. “They’ve gone from being torn by war to uniting in grief and are talking through their issues.”

As for the rest of his family members, the insider explained that Harry and his father, Prince Charles, “are trying to rebuild their relationship.”

“They’ve spoken and reminisced about their fondest moments of Prince Philip,” the source added. “He really did make them laugh.”

