Esha Deol urges fans to take up yoga for mental, physical health

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has urged her fans to take up yoga to stay mentally and physically fit during these trying times.



Taking to Instagram, the Dhoom actress shared his stunning photo where she is seen doing yoga.

The 39-year-old star wrote in the caption “In these trying times it’s important to keep ourselves mentally & physically fit so I get my daily dose of peace here .... stretching & yoga is always a good thing!”

She asked her fans to start yoga at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “So start today from home.”

Esha also urged her fans to stay home and stay safe.