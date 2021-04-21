Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Jameela Jamil defends Demi Lovato against frozen yogurt controvery

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Jameela Jamil defends Demi Lovato against frozen yogurt controvery

Jameela Jamil speaks out in favor of Demi Lovato following the frozen yogurt debacle

The Good Place actress addressed the entire issue over on Instagram Stories with a caption that read, "Ok, I want to try to avoid making the story bigger than it already is. But if an eating disorder advocate says she sees products that are positioned as guilt free, and it is potentially triggering, that doesn't mean she's too stupid to remember that diabetics exist."

"It just means that we need to change the marketing of products that are for people's medical needs. That's all @ddlovato was asking for. It doesn't make her a monster. It doesn't mean she disregards people's illnesses. She's just one of few celebrities reminding us to look out for mental illness.”

“Guilt free is diet culture terminology. We need to stop using that [expletive] term. We are so lucky to even have food. What in the name of [expletive] and hell is there to feel guilty about. That's a term of shame. Orthorexia is easy to slip into and is a [expletive] nightmare to crawl out of.”

“I think it's good to keep raising awareness on this matter until eating disorder rhetoric is OUT of our normalized mainstream culture. We say words like this all the time. Electing foods for virtue or sin. Cheat, guilty, naughty, bad, unhealthy … etc. all problematic terminology."

More From Entertainment:

Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato

Frozen Yogurt shop addresses rumors of 100K donation by Demi Lovato
Prince Philip hid photographer before funeral procession

Prince Philip hid photographer before funeral procession
Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked

Prince William requires ‘assurance’ after private Prince Harry chats leaked
Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments

Shop owners shed light on Demi Lovato’s frozen yogurt comments
Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting
Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’

Prince Harry, William ‘playing their parents dynamic’
The Crown's Diana actress chose not to offer condolences to royals on Prince Philip's death

The Crown's Diana actress chose not to offer condolences to royals on Prince Philip's death
Kate Winslet dishes over daughter’s acting debut

Kate Winslet dishes over daughter’s acting debut
Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy releases new single

Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy releases new single

Kate Middleton, Prince William step out for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral

Kate Middleton, Prince William step out for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William, Harry shared ‘private’ conversations before UK departure

Prince William, Harry shared ‘private’ conversations before UK departure
BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 concert breaks records

BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 concert breaks records

Latest

view all