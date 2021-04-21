Jameela Jamil defends Demi Lovato against frozen yogurt controvery

The Good Place actress addressed the entire issue over on Instagram Stories with a caption that read, "Ok, I want to try to avoid making the story bigger than it already is. But if an eating disorder advocate says she sees products that are positioned as guilt free, and it is potentially triggering, that doesn't mean she's too stupid to remember that diabetics exist."

"It just means that we need to change the marketing of products that are for people's medical needs. That's all @ddlovato was asking for. It doesn't make her a monster. It doesn't mean she disregards people's illnesses. She's just one of few celebrities reminding us to look out for mental illness.”

“Guilt free is diet culture terminology. We need to stop using that [expletive] term. We are so lucky to even have food. What in the name of [expletive] and hell is there to feel guilty about. That's a term of shame. Orthorexia is easy to slip into and is a [expletive] nightmare to crawl out of.”

“I think it's good to keep raising awareness on this matter until eating disorder rhetoric is OUT of our normalized mainstream culture. We say words like this all the time. Electing foods for virtue or sin. Cheat, guilty, naughty, bad, unhealthy … etc. all problematic terminology."