Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s personal letter to Prince Charles slammed

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Prince Harry’s personal letter to Prince Charles slammed

The personal letter Prince Harry reportedly wrote Prince Charles during their radio silence has recently been bashed by experts.

The claim has been brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie. During his appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast he was quoted saying, "It's been interesting to cover this.”

“Of course, there was the Queen's initial period of mourning. Then there is the family's period of mourning. From a work perspective, that continues until later this week."

"It's also meant that certain people within the institution actually aren't available. The people that you might be used to speaking to for information.”

"So it's surprising to see certain things alleged because the person that would know isn't actually speaking at the moment. There was a story about Harry writing a personal letter to his dad before the service."

He concluded by saying, "I spoke to a source who said there was just no such thing. It shows how keen everyone is for this make-up to happen. But I think it also just highlights the absurdity of some reports about the royals."

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit
BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her mental health struggles at the age of 22

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her mental health struggles at the age of 22
Hayden Panettiere’s ex sentenced to 45 days behind bars for domestic violence

Hayden Panettiere’s ex sentenced to 45 days behind bars for domestic violence
Queen Kate Middleton: How Duchess got 'seal of regal approval' from Her Majesty

Queen Kate Middleton: How Duchess got 'seal of regal approval' from Her Majesty

Prince Harry, William 'drifted to each other' naturally during intense reunion

Prince Harry, William 'drifted to each other' naturally during intense reunion

Hilary Duff takes the lead in gender-swapped sequel of ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Hilary Duff takes the lead in gender-swapped sequel of ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Why Zac Efron's romance with Vanessa Valladares came crashing down

Why Zac Efron's romance with Vanessa Valladares came crashing down

Travis Barker's ex-wife hurt over grand gestures on Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex-wife hurt over grand gestures on Kourtney Kardashian
Prince William gearing up to take throne under Queen Elizabeth's shadow

Prince William gearing up to take throne under Queen Elizabeth's shadow

Sofia Richie avoids awkward run in with Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Sofia Richie avoids awkward run in with Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Latest

view all