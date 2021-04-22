Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been relying on close pal Marc Anthony for comfort ever since her split from Alex Rodrigo.

With her split from Alex Rodriguez now out in the open, it appears Jennifer Lopez is leaning towards the support of her friends to get by.

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been relying on her close friends and family to get her through her breakup from Alex Rodriquez.

The news was brought forward by a source close to People magazine and reportedly, "Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest.”

"Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cravings unearthed: report

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy cravings unearthed: report
Olivia Wilde drops rare snap of munchkins for son Otis’s birthday

Olivia Wilde drops rare snap of munchkins for son Otis’s birthday
Demi Lovato shows off blazing martial arts skills

Demi Lovato shows off blazing martial arts skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to prove themselves

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to prove themselves
Kate Middleton is the one person that can ‘reign’ in Prince William’s anger

Kate Middleton is the one person that can ‘reign’ in Prince William’s anger
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle entice royal anger after ‘disgraceful’ claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle entice royal anger after ‘disgraceful’ claims
Belle Thorne touches on her ‘disappointment’ over ‘cancel culture’

Belle Thorne touches on her ‘disappointment’ over ‘cancel culture’
Chrissy Teigen addresses ‘frustration’ with Khloe Kardashian’s photo leak

Chrissy Teigen addresses ‘frustration’ with Khloe Kardashian’s photo leak
Amber Heard pictured on the sets of 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard pictured on the sets of 'Aquaman 2'
Emilia Clarke touches on ‘House of the Dragon’ prequel

Emilia Clarke touches on ‘House of the Dragon’ prequel
Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Latest

view all