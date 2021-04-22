Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been relying on close pal Marc Anthony for comfort ever since her split from Alex Rodrigo.

With her split from Alex Rodriguez now out in the open, it appears Jennifer Lopez is leaning towards the support of her friends to get by.

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been relying on her close friends and family to get her through her breakup from Alex Rodriquez.

The news was brought forward by a source close to People magazine and reportedly, "Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest.”

"Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."