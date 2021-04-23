Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace reportedly at peace since Harry and Meghan's exit

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

The inner workings of Buckingham Palace are a 'lot calmer' since Harry and Meghan quit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent shockwaves across Buckingham Palace ever since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family. 

As reported by the Mirror, the inner workings of Buckingham Palace are a “lot calmer" since the Sussexes quit. 

Harry and Meghan were creating a ruckus over demanding things to do their own way, said the outlet.

“One of the main issues with Harry and Meghan when they were part of the working family was their inability to understand how things worked,” a source told the Mirror.

“It’s been a lot simpler without them kicking off over why they couldn’t just do what they wanted. Things are a lot calmer," the insider added. 

The royal family is now gearing up to navigate the future of the monarchy. With Harry and Meghan gone, and Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties, Prince Charles is the brain trust who is responsible for deciding the roles of the senior royals. 

More From Entertainment:

Elizabeth Olsen says she denied being linked with sisters due to nepotism row

Elizabeth Olsen says she denied being linked with sisters due to nepotism row

Prince Harry, William taking first steps to rebuild tainted relationship: source

Prince Harry, William taking first steps to rebuild tainted relationship: source

Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids

Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids
Megan Thee Stallion shocks fans by announcing to take hiatus from music

Megan Thee Stallion shocks fans by announcing to take hiatus from music

Miley Cyrus creates a moment along with King Moxu on TikTok

Miley Cyrus creates a moment along with King Moxu on TikTok
Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos

Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos
Gigi Hadid's father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made

Gigi Hadid's father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made
Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham
Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano
Justin Bieber, Beyonce and others mourn Ma’Khia Bryant killing

Justin Bieber, Beyonce and others mourn Ma’Khia Bryant killing

Kate Middleton and Prince William's favourite car to be auctioned in Oxfordshire

Kate Middleton and Prince William's favourite car to be auctioned in Oxfordshire
Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split

Jennifer Lopez relying on ‘comforting’ pal after Alex Rodrigo split

Latest

view all