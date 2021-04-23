Amber Heard celebrates 35th birthday

Friday Apr 23, 2021
Amber Heard has thanked her fans and social media followers for sending her birthday wishes.
The "Aquman" actress on Thursday celebrated her 35th birthday, a day after she confirmed that she would be working in "Aquman 2".
Her announcement came as a shock to Johnny Depp fans who had been speculating that Amber Heard was fired from the cast of the film.
Amber had appeared in a London court last year to submit evidence against former husband Depp who was suing a British tabloid for calling him "wife beater".
Depp lost the libel case against the paper and months later when he challenged the verdict the court upheld its decision.