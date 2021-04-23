Amber Heard celebrates 35th birthday

Amber Heard has thanked her fans and social media followers for sending her birthday wishes.

The "Aquman" actress on Thursday celebrated her 35th birthday, a day after she confirmed that she would be working in "Aquman 2".

Her announcement came as a shock to Johnny Depp fans who had been speculating that Amber Heard was fired from the cast of the film.

Amber had appeared in a London court last year to submit evidence against former husband Depp who was suing a British tabloid for calling him "wife beater".

Depp lost the libel case against the paper and months later when he challenged the verdict the court upheld its decision.