Friday Apr 23 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker attend Machine Gun Kelly's birthday

Friday Apr 23, 2021

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker joined Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox as the singer celebrated his 31st birthday.

The Bad Things singer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with friends and ladylove Megan Fox.

In one of the pictures shared by Machine Gun Kelly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her beau are seen posing with the birthday boy and his girlfriend.

The singer shared the pictures with caption “i’ll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy.”

Meanwhile, Megan Fox also posted loved-up photo with MGK with a sweet birthday note.

She wrote “Happy Birthday blonde angel baby.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media. 

