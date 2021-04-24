Kevin Spacey sexually harassed a ‘House of Cards’ assistant: report

Kevin Spacey was sued by the company as they claimed that his sexual misconduct largely devalued the show

One of Hollywood's most infamous stars, Kevin Spacey is being accused of sexual misconduct by his former employee.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor had groped his young House of Cards assistant and an actor who was looking to audition for the show.

The report revealed that these new claims are amongst the numerous brought to light in a closed-door legal battle between the alleged harasser and Media Rights Capital—by which he was sued in 2019 for tens of millions of dollars.

He was sued by the company as they claimed that his sexual misconduct largely devalued the show which was its most expensive property.

Spacey subsequently countersued claiming that the company owed him money as the conglomerate had unlawfully withheld his compensation when allegations of his sexual assault against minors first came to light in 2017.

Apart from that, THR also reported that the actor engaged in bizarre and eccentric behavior during the legal proceedings as well—like performing a musical number during his deposition, breaking into a dance when being question and singing songs.

The report states that Spacey had asked a young actor to his hotel room in Santa Monica to talk about a part. After the young actor turned down the role, Spacey allegedly drove him to the Getty Center and groped him.

Furthermore, two massage providers had also banned Spacey following two incidents of sexual misconduct.

One of the incidents on-set was acknowledged by Media Rights Capital as they had issued a statement of regret in 2017, saying: “During our first year of production in 2012, someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey.” The company said it took “immediate action” and that it was “confident the issue was resolved.”