Saturday Apr 24 2021
Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

This year, eight films are in contention for the top prize of Best Picture 

Hollywood, United States: The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, eight films are in contention for the top prize: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

2020 - "Parasite"

2019 - "Green Book"

2018 - "The Shape of Water"

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - "Spotlight"

2015 - "Birdman"

2014 - "12 Years A Slave"

2013 - "Argo"

2012 - "The Artist"

2011 - "The King's Speech"

2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

2007 - "The Departed"

2006 - "Crash"

2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"

2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

2003 - "Chicago"

2002 - "A Beautiful Mind"

2001 - "Gladiator"

