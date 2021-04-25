Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday

Bella Hadid shared unseen photos with sister Gigi Hadid to wish her on 26th birthday, saying “Thank you for all that you have taught me and for always supporting me the way you do.”

Taking to Instagram, Bella posted never-before-seen stunning pictures with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote “I wouldn’t be able to do this life without you @gigihadid . Thank you for all that you have taught me and for always supporting me the way you do.”

“Happy Birthday bestie . I love you so much,” Bella concluded.

Commenting on the post, Gigi Hadid said “I love you more than words!!!!!”.

Gigi celebrated her first birthday with daughter Khai on Friday.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contacted streaming company 1 year before Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contacted streaming company 1 year before Megxit
Inside Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday

Inside Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday
‘Princess Diana would be fond of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton if she was alive’

‘Princess Diana would be fond of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton if she was alive’

Rita Wilson reveals Scott Rudin ‘tried to fire’ her after her cancer diagnosis

Rita Wilson reveals Scott Rudin ‘tried to fire’ her after her cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness

Prince Harry 'does not deserve' Prince William's forgiveness
Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

Prince Philip 'very, very upset' over The Crown portrayal

‘The Crown’s future at risk as MPs call for a ban on the Netflix show

‘The Crown’s future at risk as MPs call for a ban on the Netflix show
Queen Elizabeth to formally hand over Prince Philip’s role to Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth to formally hand over Prince Philip’s role to Prince Charles

Angelina Jolie’s new career plans revealed amid court war with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s new career plans revealed amid court war with Brad Pitt
Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life

Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘kick in the teeth’ of musicians with ‘unethical’ Spotify deal

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘kick in the teeth’ of musicians with ‘unethical’ Spotify deal
‘Finding Freedom’: Harry, Meghan’s biography to be re-released with new chapters

‘Finding Freedom’: Harry, Meghan’s biography to be re-released with new chapters

Latest

view all