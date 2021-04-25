Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday

Bella Hadid shared unseen photos with sister Gigi Hadid to wish her on 26th birthday, saying “Thank you for all that you have taught me and for always supporting me the way you do.”



Taking to Instagram, Bella posted never-before-seen stunning pictures with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote “I wouldn’t be able to do this life without you @gigihadid . Thank you for all that you have taught me and for always supporting me the way you do.”

“Happy Birthday bestie . I love you so much,” Bella concluded.



Commenting on the post, Gigi Hadid said “I love you more than words!!!!!”.

Gigi celebrated her first birthday with daughter Khai on Friday.

