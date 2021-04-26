Atif Aslam prays for India as country battles worst coronavirus surge

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has prayed for India as the country battles the worst coronavirus surge the world has witnessed.



The Dil Diyan Gallan singer took to Twitter saying “Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed.”

He also urged his fans to follow Covid-19 SOPs.

Atif Aslam said, “Let's all - irrespective of the place we live in - strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.”

The singer tweeted using hashtags “#HumanityFirst #PakistanstandswithIndia #indianeedoxygen.”