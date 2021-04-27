Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Kate Middleton is ‘upstaging’ Meghan Markle and proving to be ‘quietly radical’

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Kate Middleton is often termed the glue holding the British royal family together with poise, dignity and a much-needed element of modernity.

According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Cambridge has been “nailing the social media game” and has “upstaged” her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser spoke about a video shared on William and Kate’s Kensington Palace social media accounts for Anzac Day where the Duke could be seen penning letters for high commissioners of New Zealand and Australia.

The footage also featured an "unseen flunkie zipped across London to deliver the missives along with homemade Anzac biscuits.”

Per Elser, it showed how “quietly radical” Kate can be.

The expert wrote this in a piece penned for news.com.au, saying: "It was indisputable proof of something that has become increasingly apparent of late: Kate is simply nailing the social media game right now.”

“See, while royal news over the last year has nearly been wholly consumed by the ongoing Sussex melodrama, all TV tears, pouting, posturing and eye-popping business deals, something very interesting has been going on back in the UK,” the expert added.

"That is, while the eyes of the world were, by and large, glued to the Harry and Meghan Show, Kate has been revolutionising the royal social media game,” she said. 

