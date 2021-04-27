Can't connect right now! retry
Actions have consequences: Prince Harry torn over missing Diana ceremony

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

With speculation that Prince Harry may be a no-show at Princess Diana’s statue unveiling ceremony, he has been warned about the consequences of his damaging actions.

Royal commentator Angela Levin tweeted: "Actions have consequences. If you try to tear your family to pieces you can't expect them to behave as if nothing happened."

Her comment comes after the Duke of Sussex was reportedly “shocked” over the “cold” reception he received when he was present at Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to Russell Myers, Harry was "shocked" over the frosty reception he got during his visit to Prince Philip’s funeral which reportedly left him second-guessing his upcoming trip.

"Some quarters of the family did give him a frosty reception and perhaps that did shock him somewhat," he said.

"I'm told he is still committed to coming. Both camps are. Certainly, Kate and William will welcome him if he wants to come back."

He said that Harry may excuse himself for the birth of his second child who is due in the summer as well.

"His intention is to come back. One may wonder, if his wife has just had a baby, I'm sure he could jump on a private jet and made a flying visit."

"But, will it be a convenient excuse so he doesn't have to come back and face the family?"

So far, it is understood that the Duke of Sussex will be present with Prince William for the ceremony on July 1, which would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.  

