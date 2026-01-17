Peter Andre's wife Emily sets positive example for daughter Millie

Emily is also step mum to Junior and Princess whose mum is former glamour model Katie Price, 47

Peter Andre's wife, Emily, has set a highly commendable standard for her 11-year-old daughter.

The NHS doctor, 36, revealed that she makes sure Millie focuses on her talent and personality traits rather than physical beauty.

Speaking candidly on the True Reflections with Gia Mills podcast this week, Emily admitted it can feel 'really odd' to avoid the compliments that come naturally to most parents - but said she's determined not to make everything 'all about how you look'.

'What I try and do with the kids, which I'm sure is what all parents do, is I really try and focus on their strength, the things that they're good at, and really build that up.

'I try not to focus that much on appearance. I mean, that sounds really odd. When you go to compliment someone, quite often, the first thing that comes out is, "I really love your hair, or... you look really beautiful." I think especially with girls.'

She added: 'I do compliment their appearance - I say to my little boy, you look really handsome today.

'But I really try and focus a lot more on their attributes and the things that they are good at. Just to make it not all about how you look. I know that sounds strange.'

Emily shares Millie, Theo, nine, and Arabella, one, with former pop star Peter, 52, who she married in 2015.

She is also step mum to Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, whose mum is former glamour model Katie Price, 47.