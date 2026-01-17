Tom Brady wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in biopic

Tom Brady already has one Oscar winner in mind to portray him on the big screen: Leonardo DiCaprio.

During the launch of Fanatics Studios where Brady is developing a multi-part documentary series, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked who he’d cast in a potential biopic about his life.

While he previously floated Boston icons like Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg, this time Brady went bigger.

“I like Leo, man, he’s a special guy,” the NFL legend told Access Hollywood.

“We’ve had a lot of times to hang out and talk. He’s such a deep, thoughtful guy with a tremendous perspective on a lot of things. We’ve had a lot of fun together.”

The former New England Patriot joked that the first step would be writing 'a good script,' but admitted he’d be thrilled if DiCaprio signed on.

The two have become friends in recent years.

They were even spotted catching up on a yacht earlier this year.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, is in the thick of awards season thanks to his role in One Battle After Another which recently won Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

While DiCaprio lost the Best Actor trophy to Timothée Chalamet, his co-star Teyana Taylor took home Best Supporting Actress.

While Brady desires for the Titanic star to play him, Vittoria Ceretti’s beau rarely plays athletes.