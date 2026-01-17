Niall Horan talks about 'adjustment period' post One Direction

Niall Horan reveals 'strange thing' he did on first solo performance

Niall Horan has opened about the struggles of going solo after the disbandment of One Direction.

The Irish singer kickstarted his career with the band formed in 2010 with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. In 2016, the boys announced their indefinite hiatus.

Later, they all went their ways to pursue solo careers.

Niall, while discussing how does it feels doing it all solo now without the band, recalled that on his first performance post One Direction at Graham Norton Show, he made a blunder.

During a chat on the WHOOP Podcast, the Slow Hands hitmaker revealed, “When we were in the band, like we’d be at Graham Norton or something like that, I would walk out into a corridor, and they’d say let’s get ready to go and I’d stand in the corridor waiting for the boys.”

He admitted, “And I actually did that that first time I performed on my own I stood in the corridor waiting for the boys, and I remembered that I’m actually the only one going out to do it. So, that was very strange.”

Meanwhile, Horan was also asked if he has had any process to settle down his nerves before or while performing.

He responded by saying that it depends on whether you’re performing solo or with the band.

This Town vocalist explained that with the band its different because there are people on your left and right and there is a relief that they are all in the same boat.

However, Niall just takes himself away on solo tours and have a few breaths.