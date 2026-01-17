Ben Affleck reveals Matt Damon movie he is glad he passed on

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have shared the screen in more than a dozen films across three decades, but Affleck admits there is one Damon project he is relieved he didn’t join.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly promoting their Netflix crime thriller The Rip, Affleck revealed he wouldn’t have wanted to play Greg Kinnear’s role opposite Damon in the 2003 Farrelly brothers comedy Stuck on You.

“I think it would’ve meant we wouldn’t have been able to work together anymore,” Affleck laughed.

“People would’ve been sick of us forever.” Damon agreed, joking that audiences might have reached their limit if the pair had played conjoined twins.

Despite the playful jab Affleck emphasized his love for the film.

The movie starred Damon and Kinnear as brothers navigating life while physically joined at the hip.

The comedy featured cameos from Cher, Meryl Streep and even Tom Brady, but received mixed reviews at the box office.

The longtime friends are now back together in The Rip playing Miami cops whose loyalties are tested after discovering millions in drug money.

The film also stars Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler and Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor.

Both stars say the script immediately hooked them.

“It was a page turner,” Damon explained of what drew him in.

“There are these competing agendas, and people aren’t saying exactly what’s going on, and you’re trying to figure out who you can trust, who you can’t, who’s the good guy, who’s the bad guy.”