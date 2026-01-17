Salma Hayek steals the show in R-rated movie with bad reviews

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard may have divided critics and audiences, but one thing is clear: Salma Hayek is the driving force behind the film’s chaotic fun.

The 2021 action comedy sequel fully commits to both over-the-top violence and nonstop jokes, delivering exactly what fans of popcorn spectacles expect.

The movie holds a sharp split on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a low critic score while enjoying strong audience approval. That gap reflects its unapologetic approach.

Rather than avoiding action-movie clichés, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard embraces them, packing its runtime with explosions, shootouts, and intentionally corny humor.

Hayek stars as Sonia Kincaid, the foul-mouthed, fearless wife of legendary hitman Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

When Darius goes missing, Sonia drags disgraced bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) into a sprawling and absurd conspiracy involving a powerful Greek shipping tycoon portrayed by Antonio Banderas.

While the plot raises world-ending stakes, the film never takes itself seriously. Hayek’s Sonia dominates nearly every scene, verbally and physically bulldozing her way through enemies—and frequently through Bryce himself.

Reynolds spends much of the movie getting injured, humiliated, and repeatedly hit by cars, all played for laughs.

What helps the film stand out is the scale of its action. Cars are destroyed, boats explode, buildings collapse, and bullets fly nonstop.

The practical mayhem gives the movie a tangible energy that keeps it moving through its tight 100-minute runtime.