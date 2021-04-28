Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Hailey Baldwin discloses her fashion inspiration

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Hailey Baldwin, American model and singer Justin Bieber's better half, has disclosed who she looked up to for her fashion inspiration as the style-savvy model is never a miss while serving up fabulous fashion.

The force behind the 24-year-old model's fashion looks is celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who also frequently works with Megan Fox, Ciara and many other superstars. In her interview with E! News, Maeve spilt the beans about how Hailey Baldwin selects.

She also hinted that Justin Bieber makes no interference while she chooses her ensemble. The singer showers his admiration and love for her looks. 

The celebrity stylist disclosed that she and Justin Bieber's better half take inspiration from fashion powerhouses while piecing together an ensemble. "We're both really inspired by Rihanna, always," she said.

"Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a perfect example of a classic, sophisticated beautiful woman. Someone like [fashion editor] Christine Centenera, who's all about basics and being effortless."

Maeve Reilly also pinpointed Hailey Baldwin has an intuitive approach for her style. "With Hailey, it's just a feeling. It's like, 'Does this feel like you?' and 'Does this feel right?' It's based on mood and what she has to do for that day," he explained.

"She's just incredible and it's so collaborative," the stylist continued. "For example, the other day, she wore this green [blazer] I got her, but she went home and put that together on her own. That was totally styled by her. So we have a super similar aesthetic and she has incredible taste and can 100 percent do stuff on her own. It's not like I'm ever telling her what to do or what to wear and this is everything. I'm obsessed with her, truly."

