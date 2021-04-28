Justin Bieber receives flak as he debuts dreadlocks on Instagram

Pop superstar Justin Bieber attracted huge criticism as fans were quick to voice their disappointment in his choice of hairstyle, which many have said is appropriation of Black culture.

The Canadian singer faced huge backlash after sharing a photo to Instagram on Monday in which he wore the traditionally black hairstyle.

One social media user reacted with his words: "J, please educate yourself on cultural appropriation… You shouldn’t be wearing dreads… With love." wrote one person.



Another penned: "This is cultural appropriation… I know you can do better,” while a third user commented: “Can you not?”

Another person wrote: “JUSTIN PLS STOP.”

“It’s really disappointing to see you with dreads, I thought you educated yourself,” said one user.

Justin Bieber previously took to social media in a promise to “be part of the much needed change” amid racial injustice.